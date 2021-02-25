02 Market just added a new range of stores to save money on Pet Food, Pet Treats and Pet Medical
With 02 market anyone can save money on anything when buy online from Amazon, eBay, Walmart and many more
Save Money When Shopping online its addictive, saving money is my new hobby.”TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new price comparison site 02 market offers value for pet owners.
— Eli Ofel
Owning a pet could get very expensive; it is literally like having a child in many senses, for example, a dog who only eats the finest and freshest raw foods? Or maybe your goldfish needs some new scenery to enjoy on his daily rounds of the tank?
Pet owners can lavish their loved ones with the treats they deserve, clothing, and toys; the O2 Market team has been working hard for the past three years to provide a premium price comparison platform that has launched a dedicated service specifically for pet products.
Already well established as a price comparison service focussed on high-end products in categories such as makeup, superfoods, and tech, O2 Market has now added a collection of pet-specific stores to compare from, allowing pet owners to make savings on essentials such as food, litter, and bedding, as well as treats including snacks, toys, and high tech gadgets.
According to a recent survey published on https://www.americanpetproducts.org/press_industrytrends.asp,*
Actual Sales within the U.S. Market in 2019
In 2019, $95.7 billion was spent on our pets in the U.S.
Breakdown:
Pet Food & Treats $36.9 billion
Supplies, Live Animals & OTC Medicine $19.2 billion
Vet Care & Product Sales $29.3 billion
Other Services $10.3 billion
As the price of pet products increase, consumers are looking to save more than ever to ensure value for money.
Pet also has high-end, luxury items, and pet owners want to be sure not to overpay for such items. Still, the problem is how to find the lowest price for any specific product? Yes, there is always Google, but Google gives article results and how-to pages and ads, and it's all great, but it is not a product search plus very time-consuming, and still, the question remains, is it possible to save more buying the same item elsewhere.
O2 Market is a marketplace for finding products online from multiple stores all in one place. The team invested over three years in designing and developing a sleek interface, minimal but powerful. The visual layout of the site, combined with the intelligent selection of products, makes shopping for pet food, treats, and essentials a seamless and enjoyable experience and cuts out the need to click through different results to see what's available. In contrast to searching directly on Google, the products are presented as though on a shelf in a real store, rather than as a list of text-based results, so the site plays to our natural shopping habits.
--ENDS--
https://02.market
For further information, please contact:
Eli Ofel Lestat, founder and CEO
02 Market
eli@02.market
800-256-0296
Eli ofel
02 Market Group Llc
+1 800-256-0296
eli@02.market