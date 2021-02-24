Rail Is Ready for PetChem Hub No. 2

Casey’s participation will provide important freight rail information for our registrants” — Joe Barone, President & Founder, Shale Directories

PENN VALLEY, PA, U.S., February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an increasing number of petrochemical and oil & gas experts and industry observers acknowledging the U.S. Gulf Coast cannot be the sole repository for the U.S.’s two expanding industries, the Appalachian Basin is looking like PetChem Hub No. 2.

Not only does the Basin contain the Marcellus and Utica Shale plays and thus abundant natural gas and natural gas liquids, but it also contains one of the building blocks for any region hoping to grow its economy:

Transportation infrastructure, including rivers, roadways, airports and railways.

What the Tri-State region, which includes Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, offers certainly from a railroad perspective is 150 years of “Iron Horse” history. Unlike many pockets of the U.S. which lack this storied rail network, the Tri-State is blanketed with rail and rail yards, according to Casey Cathcart.

“We have a unique situation in these states in that the land traditionally is covered with rail – and has been for well over 125 years,” said Cathcart, Executive Chairman and co-founder with his father, Thomas, of Cathcart Rail, an Ohio-based freight rail services/transportation company established in 2016.

Casey will be part of the Infrastructure Panel presenting at the 2nd annual Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference, an all-day program slated for March 25, at the Oglebay Resort, in Wheeling, West Virginia.

The conference is being presented by Shale Directories.

Cathcart has grown from a single railcar contract shop with 18 employees, to a multi-disciplined, rail platform that employs 800 people across 64 locations in 22 states.

Cathcart Rail’s subsidiary companies include Appalachian Railcar Services, operator of the largest independent contract shop network in the U.S.; Bucyrus Railcar Repair, operator of the largest repair agent network; and, the Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad, a short line railroad serving international plastics, petrochemicals and metals customers along the Ohio River Corridor, among others.

One of the primary reasons for such explosive growth is Cathcart wasted no time in getting involved in offering its varied services to O&G and petchem, including maintaining tank cars used to transport crude oil and petrochemicals.

“We have our hands full servicing our oil and gas and petrochemical clients,” Cathcart said.

In addition to having a very elaborate web of rail throughout the Tri-State, Cathcart said another big positive allowing for expansion: All three states, along with the federal government, are very attuned to the needs of rail-related companies to improve and expand rail transportation.

Loan and grant programs are diverse and available, he added.