Agency Holds Annual Vermont Dairy Update Virtually

The Vermont Dairy Update, which is typically held at the Farm Show, was held virtually at noon on February 19, 2021.  This update provided a review of the Vermont Dairy Industry in 2020, to include impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the Vermont legislature's response to it.  We were pleased to be joined by Congressman Peter Welch who provided insight into activities occurring in Washington DC.

The Agenda is as follows:

  • Update on Dairy Industry Data – 2020 – Diane Bothfeld
  • Review of VCAAP Dairy Grants – Diane Bothfeld and Laura Ginsburg
  • Washington Update
    • Congressman Peter Welch
    • Tom Berry – Senator Leahy’s Staff
    • Erica Campbell – Senator Sanders’ Staff
  • Dairy Business Innovation Center – Laura Ginsburg

 

Click Here for the January, 2021 Vermont Dairy Data Summary Report

