Prominent Industry Expert Per Bakkerud joins Sagacious 'Future of IP' Global Advisory Council

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, one of the largest global IP research and consulting firm, has instituted 'Future of IP' Global Advisory Council. The council comprises of a group of futuristic IP industry experts who will support Sagacious IP’s business leaders to recognize opportunities and to strategize the company’s future roadmap of solving global IP challenges of technology companies, law firms and other IP ecosystem players.

Per K. Bakkerud from Denmark, a prominent business leader, is among the first members of Sagacious 'Future of IP' Global Advisory Council. Mr. Bakkerud is a veteran with over 40 years of industry experience. He is the former Executive Director of Haldor Topsoe and has also served in Board positions at Det Norske Veritas, Norwegian Petroleum Consultants, and Exxon Mobil.

On his addition to the Sagacious family, Per K. Bakkerud, said, “I am proud and humbled to join the Future of IP' Global Advisory Council of Sagacious IP, a company highly respected in the IP environment as well as the many industries and markets it operates in. With my long experience and track record in the chemical industry, I look ahead to contributing to Sagacious IP’s continuous growth.”

Faiz Wahid, Regional Head – Europe, Sagacious IP, highlighted that “The journey of growth for Sagacious IP is unfolding rapidly and to navigate the complex future we need deep rooted experiences of industrial transformation and far-sighted vision to guide this growth. Having Mr. Bakkerud as part of the Sagacious 'Future of IP' Global Advisory Council has enabled us with such prowess and affirmed our commitment to be a global leader in our industry. It also deepens Sagacious IP's presence in Europe where it already serves over 200 active clients.”

The formulation of ‘Future of IP’ Global Advisory Council is in line with the aim of Sagacious IP to maintain its thought leadership and lead the change in the IP industry. Today, not only is the IP industry evolving with new-age technologies, such as AI and blockchain but also witnessing manifold changes in customer requirements. Members of this new council will play a crucial role in determining the future direction of the company.



About Sagacious IP

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world’s largest companies, law firms, institutions, research organizations, and inventors to help them monetize, defend, and expand their patent portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information visit: https://www.sagaciousresearch.com/

