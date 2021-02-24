Universal Medical Supply Announces Grand Opening of American Made PPE Manufacturing Facility
Kentucky based manufacturer and distributor of N95 style and 3-Ply PPE masks. We make our product with 100% Domestic materials built by Americans for Americans.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, at the official launch of Universal Medical Supply, the firm announced the availability of PPE, 3-ply and N95 style protective masks, made in America utilizing domestic supplies to assure the highest quality products.
“Making protective masks is easy, making great masks of the highest quality from trusted domestic supplies takes a greater commitment to excellence” according to William F. Paynter, President, and founder of UMS.
The UMS facility, located in the Bluegrass Commerce Park in Jeffersontown, KY is a 15,000 square foot facility with the capacity to produce 7.8 million protective masks per month. It consists of both warehousing and production areas which allows UMS to provide some logistics services to their clients in order to help them streamline their supply chain operations.
One local client, Trilogy Health Services has chosen to partner with UMS to support their workers. According to Parker Lacy of Trilogy, “It’s a great advantage for our company to have a partner such as UMS just a short distance away, we don’t have to deal with lengthy shipping intervals as necessary if we are sourcing PPE from overseas. In addition, we periodically visit the plant which gives us great confidence regarding the quality of what we are getting from our partner”.
Paynter also commented on the UMS commitment to quality: “We know that there are a number of firms across the United States that have had to deal with questionable quality and sometimes outright fraud regarding PPE, we give them a solid alternative at a competitive price with outstanding service levels.”
According to Ashli Watts, President of the Kentucky Chamber, “The business community knows the importance of quality made PPE and keeping our workforce and all citizens safe. We are fortunate to have Kentucky Chamber member Universal Medical Supply provide life-saving equipment for Kentucky’s businesses made right here in the Commonwealth.”
Paynter says that the company currently has plans for additional positions as they add more production capacity. “We’re proud of what we’re producing and the people we are bringing onboard. What we do is Made in America for Americans, both in the jobs we are creating and our PPE products” said Paynter.
Founded in 2020, Universal Medical Supply is focused on brining manufacturing jobs back to America while assuring the highest quality PPE for companies and their workers. UMS currently offers FDA/EUA approved 3-ply masks and N95 masks pending approvals.
For further information regarding UMS products and services visit www.universalmedical.supply or call 1-877-899-7211. William F. Paynter is available at sales@universalmedical.supply
William F. Paynter
Universal Medical Supply
+1 502-432-3972
wpaynter@universalmedical.supply
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn