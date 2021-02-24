Natural Marketing Institute releases its 2021 Health & Wellness Trends in America Report
The Institute, a global specialist in health and sustainability, is pleased to publish its 21st Edition Health & Wellness Trends in America Report.NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natural Marketing Institute is pleased to publish its 2021 Health and Wellness in America Consumer Insights and Trends Report. This report, now in its 21st year, provides insights into how today’s consumer is confronting their own health and wellness, uncovers factors that are creating health challenges, and reveals underlying dynamics that help to provide a glimpse into what lies ahead.
The year 2020 introduced a variable into the health landscape which no one could predict. When viewing trends within this report, it is important to note that the current 2020 study was fielded in December of 2020. Therefore, the data collected in 2020, compared to previous years, may reflect changes due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these changes may be permanent shifts in consumers’ attitudes, while some may be temporary.
This report reveals which shifts may have staying power and how the events of the past year have altered consumer, industry and retailer perspectives. In addition, it provides a comprehensive overview of where the current health & wellness marketplace stands and uncovers emerging opportunities in this ever-evolving market.
A glimpse into the report…
• Segment profiles highlighting the mainstreaming of health and wellness and the emergence of new health leaders
• Emerging immunity opportunities
• The future of e-commerce/online ordering
• The growing role of sustainability toward product purchase
• The new shifts in shopping patterns
• The effect of COVID-19 on consumer behavior
• Plus much more….
The Natural Marketing Institute merged with Research America, Inc. in July of 2020. This acquisition expanded the Institute’s capabilities to include access to web panel, telephone and web-based data collection, qualitative facilities and sensory, and new product testing labs in addition to the strategic consulting services, proprietary custom methodologies and syndicated databases that include over 1 million consumer interviews in over 30 countries, trended for more than 20 years. To learn more about the 2021 Health & Wellness Trends in America Report, visit www.NMIsolutions.com.
