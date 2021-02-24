Ambipar Response strengthens their environmental capabilities with Enviroclear
Ambipar Response strengthens its integrated environmental response and waste management capabilities with their latest acquisition of EnviroclearTHREE BRIDGES, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambipar Response Limited, the leader in environmental management, is excited to announce the acquisition of Enviroclear Site Services Ltd from Wrexham, North Wales, United Kingdom.
Ambipar Response has earned a worldwide reputation for quality in environmental services and consultancy, with 70 years of experience responding to incidents. Our services include pollution response, accredited training, consultancy and project management, effective solutions, and experienced personnel. Our call centre is open 24/7 which forms a part of our global network for incidents.
“The acquisition of Enviroclear is a tremendous step forward for Ambipar in the UK. As part of our growth strategy, Enviroclear closes the gaps in our service capacity and strengthens our waste handling capability. Bringing our operations together allows us to provide a complete, integrated solution for our members and customers. These are exciting times for us all. I am truly delighted to welcome Team Enviroclear to the Ambipar Family.” said Zäl Rustom, Ambipar Response CEO.
Enviroclear Site Services offer a total waste management service for all waste streams. Other services include waste recycling, tank cleaning, spill & pollution control, skip hire, effluent recycling, drain cleansing services and CCTV surveys. As an addition to their licensed waste transfer station, Enviroclear provides environmental solutions 24 hours a day 7 days a week. With ongoing investment in the latest Vacuum Technology, they operate a large fleet of vehicles Bulk Tankers for both hazardous and non-Hazardous materials, Disabs, Super-Sucker’s for powders and heavy sludges and many other specialised vehicles to provide a total waste management solution.
“Enviroclear Site Services Ltd have become part of The Ambipar Group of companies. This acquisition is a key step in their continuing mission to develop sustainable environmental solutions throughout the UK. Having achieved the latest accreditations ISO 45001 occupational health and safety in addition to ISO 9001 Quality Management, ISO 14001 Environmental Management, ISO 18001 Health and Safety Management and UK Spill accreditation held you can be assured that all staff and operatives are trained in all related fields to the highest industry standard,” said David Short Enviroclear Site Services Ltd Managing Director.
About Ambipar Group
Ambipar Group is a leader in the environmental management market. The company offers sustainable solutions, through research and development, waste management and recovery, product development for environmental protection, transport, logistics, distribution, training, management and support for crises and emergencies. Each Ambipar sector is led by a highly qualified team, specialized in environmental services, and has the experience to address today’s challenges efficiently and establish lasting partnerships. For more information visit ambipar.com
