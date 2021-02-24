Mahoning Valley Woman Found in River Identified

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — Experts working for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office have identified a woman whose body was found in the Mahoning River this past summer, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in determining what happened to her.

After the body was found in the river in July, the McDonald Police Department requested the assistance of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

BCI conducted forensic testing and, through DNA analysis, identified the woman as Bessie Ryan, 40. Ryan had last been seen in March and was reported as a missing person in Warren, Ohio.

“BCI’s forensic work names the nameless – and the identification of a missing person may be the first step in solving a case,” Yost said. “On behalf of the many families searching for hope, I’m grateful for the work that BCI does to reunite families with their missing loved ones.”

Anyone with information concerning Ryan’s disappearance is urged to contact Lt. Ryan Ronghi with McDonald Police Department at 330-530-5472 or the Trumbull County 911 Center at 330-675-2730.

A photograph of Ryan is available on the attorney general's Twitter page.

Analysts with BCI's Criminal Intelligence Unit provide case review, investigative assistance, link charts and mapping for missing persons, unidentified remains and unsolved homicides. Law enforcement officials and family members of missing persons interested in learning more about these services should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

