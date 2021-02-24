NAI Spring Commercial Realty Welcomes Back Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM NAI Spring Commercial Realty Logo Moundsville WV Riverfront Industrial Site (Cleared for redevelopment)

Custer returns following a two-year absence while he was developing a southeastern Ohio and West Virginia presence with NAI Ohio River Corridor

NAI Spring Commercial Realty welcomes back Bryce Custer to their Ohio based brokerage following a two-year absence while Custer was developing a southeastern Ohio and West Virginia presence with NAI Ohio River Corridor, a real estate brokerage firm under the NAI Global international real estate flag.

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM, rejoined North Canton, Ohio-based NAI Spring effective Jan. 1, 2021 where he had been an agent from 2009 – 2018.

Custer has been concentrating on the Ohio River Corridor, specializing in petrochemical and plastics locations throughout Ohio and West Virginia along the Ohio River since 2011. Custer will maintain his West Virginia broker’s license providing NAI Spring access to the mountain state.

Custer has been a resource for domestic and international companies looking to locate within Ohio and West Virginia for large industrial and site selection to take advantage of the petrochemical and plastics opportunities this part of the Appalachian Basin provides. His other area of expertise is barge and rail facilities along the Ohio River and terminals throughout the inland waterways.

“Bryce always did a great for us when he was here, and his returning to NAI Spring expands our reach (out of Stark County, Ohio), into southern Ohio and West Virginia,” said NAI Spring owner Dan Spring, SIOR.

“Bryce brings market knowledge and deep ties to the Stark County community” according to Kelly Sober, Operations Manager at NAI Spring.

Spring and Custer both said that 2020 – despite the upheaval due to the COVID-19 pandemic – was a good year for the commercial real estate business. And more of the same is expected in 2021.

“2020 turned out to be a very good year for us – but we certainly didn’t expect that would be the case in mid-March,” Spring said. “Our market doesn’t experience the highs and lows that primary and secondary markets see.”

COVID has seriously impact office and retail space, but investment and industrial properties made 2020 a “very good year,” Sober said. “We anticipate continued growth in 2021.”

Custer can be reached at (330) 418-9287 or bryce@NAISpring.com