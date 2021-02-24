Just Launched: A Tiny Powerful Wireless Temperature Sensor That Can Last Many Years In Extreme Conditions
Our proprietary radio protocol, Secure Data Shot (SDS), allows the DT Silicon to operate the sensor optimally without the constraints standard radio protocols would impose.
cold storage (monitoring food, beverage, and medicine in restaurants, retail, hospitals, and pharmacies)
The Wireless Industrial Temperature Sensor is 19x19x3.5mm and can last for up to 10 years when placed continuously at 70°C/176°F and is rated for use from -40°C to +85°C/185°F.
Disruptive Technologies new Industrial Temperature Sensor can last years in temperatures between -40°C/-40°F and 70°C/176°F
Designing small, battery-operated sensors that work reliably for an extended period at variable temperatures challenges every manufacturer due to the nature of lithium battery chemistry. At extreme temperatures, battery life usually declines. Disruptive Technologies overcame these challenges by using the custom-designed, proprietary DT Silicon microchip technology and a unique radio protocol, Secure Data Shot (SDS). The DT Silicon microchip allows ultra-low-power sensing using less power than other sensors use to sleep between measurements.
DT Wireless Industrial Sensors provide numerous benefits for users:
*Small size: 19 x 19 x 3.5 mm
*Long battery lifetime at high temperatures:10 years at 70°C
*5-year battery life at extremely low temperatures (-40°C), excellent for cold chain applications
*Ultra-low power-sensing made available by custom-designed, proprietary DT Silicon microchip technology
*Complements our innovative Gen 1 and Gen 2 wireless temperature sensors
“In recent years, we have collected thousands of hours of battery characterization data and created sensor software that understands the battery's state. This has allowed us to optimize for low power consumption and reliability,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “This puts us in a unique position to tackle the challenge of creating a tiny sensor with long battery life at higher temperatures.”
The Wireless Industrial Temperature Sensor is available today for customers in the EU, US, and Canada and can be ordered directly from DT by contacting their sales team (easily found on their website).
About Disruptive Technologies
Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies (DT) is the Norwegian developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and an award-winning innovator in the IoT market. Our small, efficient, powerful, and adaptable wireless sensors are the best in the world and designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes.
Summary
*Disruptive Technologies, the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, is launching Wireless Industrial Temperature Sensor.
*The new technology has an expected lifetime of 10 years at extremely high temperatures and 5 years at extremely low temperatures.
*“We have collected thousands of hours of battery characterization data and created sensor software that understands the battery's state. This has allowed us to optimize our sensors for low power consumption and reliability,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies.
Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Disruptive Technologies | World's Smallest Wireless Sensor