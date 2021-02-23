Applications Now Being Accepted for New Grant Program: Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is accepting applications under the new Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Fund (MWHF), with a deadline to apply of May 12, 2021.

The MWHF was created by the Nebraska Legislature as part of the Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Act (LB 866), signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Under the new program, $10 million allocated to the Fund will support matching grants to nonprofit development organizations who administer local workforce housing investment funds; the grants will support investment in owner-occupied workforce housing within older urban neighborhoods in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties. The grants will be awarded through a competitive application process, and will require a minimum 1:1 local match.

“Housing is mission-critical for the growth of our state and our ability to attract and retain talent and job creators,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “We encourage NDO’s to harness this terrific resource to expand housing opportunities within their service areas.”

Application Guidelines are available at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/middle-income-workforce-housing-investment-fund/. Letters of Intent are required in order to apply, and are due no later than April 1, 2021. The Full Application deadline is May 12, 2021.

More details about this funding opportunity can be found in the 2020 Application Guidelines referenced above. For additional information, contact Nick Dropinski, Workforce Housing Specialist, at 402-471-2095 or nick.dropinski@nebraska.gov.