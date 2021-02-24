The Tank Level Monitoring System Industry Is Developing Technologically Advanced Solutions To Maximize Productivity

Tank Level Monitoring System Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Growing technological advancements are among the main tank level monitoring system industry trends. Major companies operating in the tank level monitoring systems sector are focusing on developing technology advanced solutions for tank level monitoring systems. For instance, in July 2019, ATEK Access Technologies introduced TankScan TSC Fuel Inventory System. TankScan TSC links to existing ATG networks and delivers information to the ATEK Intelligence Platform (AIP). The TSC system enables fuel employees to monitor fuel supplies effectively, minimize runoff, optimize fuel sales, reduce transport costs, strengthen inventory management, enhance customer support, and maximize productivity.

The global tank level monitoring system market is expected to grow from $851.74 million in 2020 to $899.61 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The tank level monitoring system market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0%. North America accounts for the largest tank level monitoring system market share. The regions covered in the global tank level monitoring systems market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

As per TBRC’s tank level monitoring system market analysis, major players in the market are American Sensor Technologies Inc. (AST), Centeron, Gauging Systems Inc., Graco Inc., Piusi SPA, Pneumercator, Smartlogix, Digi International Inc., Tank Scan, Varec Inc, Solid Applied Technologies (Solidat), Dunraven Systems, Schneider Electric, TE Connectivity, Emerson Electricl, Powelectrics, AIUT, AXSensor, HMS Networks, Kingspan, Schmitt Industries Inc, Tank Link, Digi International Inc.

The tank level monitoring systems market covered in the report is segmented by product into invasive type, non-invasive type, data services, data center, local view; by component into sensor, tracking devices, power supply, monitoring station; by application into oil & fuel, power plant, mining, automotive, others.

