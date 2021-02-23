Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ruiz Applauds Increased Funding for Education

Trenton – Senate Education Chair M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement applauding the education funding outlined in Governor Murphy’s budget address:

“I applaud the administration fulfilling the commitment of S-2 and recognizing the detrimental impact last year’s flat funding had on our districts. With this year’s budget, we are back on track to fully funding our public schools by FY2025. The Governor’s continued investment in early childhood education is extremely encouraging, as it has been a cornerstone of my legislative agenda for a long time. We know that universal access to pre-K is one of the greatest equalizers at our disposal and we are one step closer to providing that for all of New Jersey’s children. In the months ahead, it is crucial we are doing everything we can to provide students a safe return to their classrooms so that we can begin to address the learning loss which has been compounded over the last year.”

