Sweeney Mourns the Passing of Peter Barnes III

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement on the passing of Peter Barnes III, the former New Jersey Senator, Assemblyman, Edison Councilman and, most recently, Superior Court Judge:

“I am terribly saddened at the passing of Peter Barnes. He was a truly honorable man who gained the respect and admiration of every life he touched in a lifetime of service to others and to the institutions of government that serve those in need. From his hometown of Edison, to the legislative chambers of the Senate and Assembly, and the halls of justice, Peter distinguished himself with his intelligence, compassion and humility.

“He was the sponsor of legislation creating the two percent property tax cap, and I know he was particularly proud of his bill creating the Dismal Swamp Preservation Commission to save a thousand acres in Metuchen, South Plainfield and his beloved Edison. He fought for an increase in the minimum wage, for a law to establish a task force to reduce sexual assaults on college campuses and for legislation to require substance abuse recovery housing, among other notable issues.

“Peter advanced the legacy of the Barnes family he was devoted to and who loved him. It was a natural progression when he succeeded his father in the Assembly. I had the good fortune to be Peter’s colleague and friend when he became a Senator.

“I extend my sincere condolences to his wife Katie, mother Barbara, two sons Jack and Kenny, daughter Megan, and the entire Barnes family during this time of grief. We share in their loss.”

Sweeney Mourns the Passing of Peter Barnes III

