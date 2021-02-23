Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,272 in the last 365 days.

Sweeney-Coughlin Issue Statement on Approval of New State Auditor

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin issued the following statement today after the Senate and Assembly convened in a joint session to approve the appointment of the new State Auditor David Kaschak:

 

“It was our pleasure to approve David Kaschak as the new State Auditor. David has been working in the Office of Legislative Services for over ten years, most recently serving as the Assistant State Auditor since 2016. While it is not always a highly visible position, the role and responsibilities of the state auditor are critically important to government operations. David will be relied upon to provide unbiased, timely, and relevant information to the Legislature and the citizens of New Jersey that is used to improve the effectiveness and accountability of public entities. We are confident in David’s abilities and we look forward to seeing all he’s able to accomplish during his tenure in this position.”

You just read:

Sweeney-Coughlin Issue Statement on Approval of New State Auditor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.