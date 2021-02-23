Sweeney-Coughlin Issue Statement on Approval of New State Auditor

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin issued the following statement today after the Senate and Assembly convened in a joint session to approve the appointment of the new State Auditor David Kaschak:

“It was our pleasure to approve David Kaschak as the new State Auditor. David has been working in the Office of Legislative Services for over ten years, most recently serving as the Assistant State Auditor since 2016. While it is not always a highly visible position, the role and responsibilities of the state auditor are critically important to government operations. David will be relied upon to provide unbiased, timely, and relevant information to the Legislature and the citizens of New Jersey that is used to improve the effectiveness and accountability of public entities. We are confident in David’s abilities and we look forward to seeing all he’s able to accomplish during his tenure in this position.”