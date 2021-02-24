MultTV Enhances Interactive TV Offerings with Beenius Platform
Beenius announced that MultTV, a consortium of 13 Brazilian ISPs, recently upgraded its existing IPTV system with the Beenius OTT solution.LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiming to provide the best TV experience to the entire consortium of ISPs, MultTV also added the Beenius Mobile applications for Android and iOS to their portfolio of products and services as well as the new Beenius’ Catch-Up TV feature to accompany the already existing set of features on its STB deployment. Currently, MultTV is offering their services and products to 40+ operators.
Beenius performed the media systems integration and led MultTV’s successful deployment of Broadpeak's Video Delivery Mediator BkM100, Origin Packager BkS350 and video streamers BkS400. Broadpeak arms the consortium’s ISPs with a robust system for their video delivery while saving costs and enhancing subscribers’ user experience. Broadpeak’s local presence in São Paulo as well as its expertise in ABR deployments and pre-integration with Beenius’ solutions, provided MultTV with an agile and cost-effective service.
Beenius, which spearheaded MultTV’s 2019 deployment of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS), also helped MultTV enhance its efficiency and security with the Verimatrix Multi-DRM solution, a scalable, multi-screen solution for premium content security and monetization with a flexible and cost-effective SaaS model that adapts to studio-mandated security standards.
“Working together with excellent partners and listening to the MultTV’s demands, we were able to deliver the best TV experience that is not restricted by time and place. It was a real pleasure working with MultTV and provide them with the upgrade of their existing IPTV system,” said Martin Zorz, vice president of sales, Americas at Beenius.
“Since its beginnings, MultTV has always carefully chosen its partners and their solutions to adapt to the business model and Brazilian market with all unique characteristics. I firmly believe that these partnerships are the right ones for MultTV, to offer OTT solutions to its customers, with quality, customization for each operation, and scalability, with support from its partners,” said Luiz Adolfo Gewers, CTO at MultTV.
“We’re pleased to work with media systems integrators such as Beenius to continually enhance their customers’ content protection while also enabling growth,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Delivering a frictionless user experience, Verimatrix Multi-DRM enables operators to easily protect premium content on any device.”
About Beenius
Beenius is a media system integrator and a developer of a proven and easily integrated platform for heterogeneous operator environments. It supports IPTV, OTT, and DVB Hybrid services with several possibilities to offer TV content anytime, anywhere on every device. Beenius provides consulting services for E2E solutions, designing, integrating, building, and maintaining turnkey solutions. Visit www.beenius.tv.
About MultTV
MultTV is made up of 13 telecommunication entrepreneurs who decided to offer pay-TV services through a shared and self-sustaining infrastructure. Bringing the best of technology to transparent processes, MultTV has a unique model, developed by the experience of its partners, in partnership with SES and support from the NEOTV Association. The shared service is made for providers who want to reach an even higher level by becoming TV operators, and is carefully designed to enable affordable pay-TV offering, with rapid deployment, respecting industry legal and business processes. Visit Http://multtv.com.br/.
About Broadpeak
Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for Content Providers and Network Service Providers deploying IPTV, Cable, OTT and Mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company’s systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience. Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France. Visit https://broadpeak.tv
About Verimatrix
Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business.
Lea Mihelcic Benedik
Beenius d.o.o.
+386 40 452 388
marketing@beenius.tv
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn