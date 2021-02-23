State-FEMA Vaccination Sites in Brooklyn & Queens

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today encourages eligible New Yorkers in Brooklyn and Queens to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the two State-FEMA community-based vaccination sites scheduled to open on Wednesday at Medgar Evers and York Colleges. The Queens and Brooklyn sites will operate between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily and each site has the capacity to administer 3,000 doses per day. As part of the Governor's effort to further expand access to these sites, the MTA is launching a pilot program to enhance bus service in Brooklyn and Queens to connect New Yorkers in these boroughs to the two vaccination sites. New York is also partnering with faith leaders in both boroughs to launch a vaccination drive aimed at encouraging more members of each communities to sign up for vaccination appointments at these sites using phone banking. These new initiatives are part of New York State's ongoing efforts to fight vaccine hesitancy and bring the vaccine to communities underserved by traditional health care institutions.

Eligible New Yorkers can currently schedule appointments for the Brooklyn and Queens sites by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). Appointments can also be made by visiting the sites beginning when they open on Wednesday. For the first week of scheduling, appointments at these two sites are initially reserved specifically for New Yorkers currently eligible for vaccination living in areas with low vaccination rates in counties and boroughs. After one week, appointments at each site will then be made available to all eligible residents of the site's host borough.

"The State is committed to vaccinating all New Yorkers, and that means making a concerted effort to reach those communities which have been underserved by the traditional health care system," Governor Cuomo said. "If we are to truly be successful in winning this war once and for all, we need to make sure shots are going into arms everywhere, regardless of race, background or income, and these sites are critical components of that effort. I encourage all eligible New Yorkers in Brooklyn and Queens to make appointments as soon as they are able to, and I want to personally assure them that the vaccine is safe and effective."

While COVID-19 has had a damaging impact on the nation writ large, poor communities and communities of color have been particularly devastated by this virus, with Black and Latino people dying at a higher rate than white people. Since the beginning of the vaccine distribution process, another concerning trend has emerged - hesitancy towards the vaccine, especially in the Black community. With a large number of the essential workers coming from communities of color, these New Yorkers face an increased risk of contracting the virus simply due to the nature of their work. This has made it all the more important to not only continue working to instill confidence in the vaccine, but to also break down access barriers and ensure it is available directly within these communities.

Site locations and eligible zip codes are as follows:

Brooklyn: Medgar Evers College 231 Crown Street Brooklyn, NY 11225 Hours: 8 am - 8 pm beginning February 24 Eligible Zip Codes: 11206, 11221, 11216, 11238, 11225, 11213, 11233, 11207, 11208, 11236, 11212, 11203, 11226, 11210

Queens: York College 160-2 Liberty Avenue Jamaica, NY 11451 Hours: 8 am - 8 pm beginning February 24 Eligible Zip Codes: 11418, 11419, 11420, 11435, 11436, 11439, 11432, 11433, 11434, 11423, 11412, 11413, 11427, 11428, 11429, 11411, 11422, 11691, 11692, 11693

With the support of FEMA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense and other federal agencies, these sites will mobilize federal clinical and non-clinical staff and contractors who will work with the National Guard, New York State, local leaders, and community-based organizations to establish and operate these sites. Each location will be tailored to meet the needs of the specific community it is serving.

As part of this state-federal partnership, four additional community-based vaccination sites are also being established in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers. These four sites will vaccinate approximately 1,000 New Yorkers each day beginning the March 3, and as with the Brooklyn and Queens sites. Appointment scheduling for the Buffalo, Rochester, Yonkers and Albany sites will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24. Similar to the Brooklyn and Queens sites, appointments at these four sites statewide will be initially reserved specifically for New Yorkers currently eligible for vaccination living in areas with low vaccination rates in counties and boroughs. After one week, appointments at each site will then be made available to all residents of the site's host county, borough or specified target region.

In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.

Additionally, New York has established more than 104 temporary community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites at churches, community centers and public housing complexes directly within communities across the state which have been underserved by traditional health care systems. Since January 15, these sites have enabled approximately 45,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at these community-based pop-up sites. After the administration of first doses, sites are then re-established three weeks later to administer second doses.

New York will continue to establish these pop-up sites until they have been placed at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.