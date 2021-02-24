Attorney General Moody, Senator Burgess and Representative Burton Unveil Legislation to Strengthen Senior Protection in Florida

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Scammers often target older Floridians thinking their crimes will go unnoticed or unreported. The abuse of a position of trust that causes significant financial or physical harm to a senior is not just a civil matter, it can be criminal and should be prosecuted. As Attorney General, I am dedicated to protecting our great seniors and ensuring that criminals who target them are brought to justice. To better accomplish this important goal, we must strengthen our laws to ensure none of these criminals evade responsibility for their devious actions.

“I know Senator Burgess and Representative Burton are persistently committed to this vital mission of protecting our seniors, and I am excited to work with them this session to bolster our ongoing efforts to hold accountable anyone targeting vulnerable populations.”

Senator Danny Burgess said, “Protecting our most vulnerable population has and always will be a top priority for me. This great bill ensures that their assets are taken care of and I am honored to work alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody and Representative Colleen Burton to combat and prevent these inexcusable crimes.”

Representative Colleen Burton said, “I am proud to sponsor HB 1041, Protection of Elderly Persons and Disabled Adults, and work alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody and Senator Danny Burgess to protect our vulnerable citizens. With this bill we are taking a necessary step to eliminate abuse of elderly and disabled individuals by setting limitations on who can represent them and setting guidelines on inheritance if abuse occurs. It is our responsibility to not allow our vulnerable citizens to be taken advantage of and we must take action now.”

SB 1344 and HB 1041 aim to strengthen senior protection in Florida by expanding the jurisdiction of Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution to include specified authority over crimes against elderly persons and disabled adults as outlined in Chapter 825, Florida State Statutes. The legislation also provides additional methods of proving abuse and exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult by criminalizing the intentional isolation of vulnerable adults from family members. This senior protection enhancement would provide law enforcement and prosecutors with the authority to intervene prior to irreversible physical harm or financial loss that the isolation is designed to facilitate or conceal.

Additionally, the bill criminalizes the previously uncharged conduct of an exploiter who changes the terms of the will or trust of a vulnerable adult in order to benefit the exploiter or a co-conspirator. Statutory changes sought in the bill would forfeit inheritances under a will, through a trust, through joint tenancy or contractual arrangements for a person convicted of abuse, neglect, exploitation or aggravated manslaughter. The bill also expands who may file an injunction for protection for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and extends the time of a temporary injunction to up to 45 days.

To read the legislation, click