Amplifying the Market Reach of Small & Mid-Sized Electronic Product Manufacturers
Merraky Engineering Solutions to unveil the model for engineering innovation in electronics, at the digital event - Embedded World 2021.NUREMBERG, GERMANY, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merraky, a global engineering services company will be virtually exhibiting at the upcoming event - Embedded World Digital 2021 between the 1st and 5th of March.
Merraky’s virtual booth will showcase our model for innovation in embedded electronics that delivers Time-To-Market and Engineering Operations Cost Savings to our customers. Small and medium businesses in the electronics world are competing with large corporations for quality engineering bandwidth and skills. We hope to demonstrate how we have helped these businesses develop products profitably and at par with global powerhouses. Our practices help new age product manufacturers navigate the constantly evolving field of electronics in a world full of connected and intelligent products.
Ahead of the event, Merraky’s head of delivery, Mr. Mariappan Amirthalingam elaborated on our mission, “Merraky is focused on democratising innovation for small and medium product manufacturers and technology developers using our GEM (Global Engineering Model). We help our customers build a scalable and value-driven engineering bandwidth by leveraging our global talent pool.”
Manufacturers of display electronics, digital entertainment electronics, surveillance products, IoT, home automation, industrial electronics and automotive electronics can visit us online to learn about the successes of our customers while working with us. We invite everybody to register at our website for direct interactions with our professionals who have put successful products in the market over the past few decades. Business and Technology Leaders can also engage with our technical experts at our technical session.
Links to Resources
• To participate in the digital event by registering here: Trade fair for embedded technologies | embedded world (embedded-world.de)
• To connect with Merraky at the event: https://info.merraky.com/embedded-world-2021-merraky.
• To find out more about Merraky Engineering Solutions: www.merraky.com.
About
Merraky is a global engineering services company providing full-scale engineering services in embedded systems and mechanical engineering. It offers a one-stop solution provider for embedded project engineering and development. Headquartered at Bangalore, Merraky also has global operations in India, UK, USA, and Italy.
Embedded World is the trade fair for embedded system technologies and distributed intelligence. The digital edition of the event is set to exhibit over 300 companies and offer a fertile platform for knowledge transfer, networking, and matchmaking.
Viswanath Padmanabhan
Merraky Engineering Solutions
+91 8248897880
email us here