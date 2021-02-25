PARK HYATT INTRODUCES MALDIVES FAMILY PACKAGE AND ALL NEW KIDS ACTIVITIES
GAAFU ALIFU ATOLL, MALDIVES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, a barefoot luxury resort on an exclusive island, introduces all new family package with weekly complimentary activities for kids.
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa situated at the at the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world in Maldives.
The untouched natural beauty of the remote Huvadhoo Atoll is a natures’ playground for kids, where engagement with the tropical environment and an all-natural 360 degree pristine house reef will have their imaginations run wild.
There are many things to do in Maldives as a family and kids are sure to enjoy the program of activities scheduled seven days a week in the afternoons. Kids can indulge in activities that are interactive, educational and fun such as Coconut Tree Climbing, Kids Reef Talk, Junior Chefs, family-friendly snorkeling adventures and many more.
With the introduction of all new family package and the weekly complimentary activities for kids, there has never been a better time to visit the Maldives for a family holiday.
Make your family getaway truly special with a holiday at Park Hyatt Maldives. Starting at US$ 1875 ++ per night, book your holiday and enjoy all that the hotel has to offer plus even more special benefits including complimentary daily breakfast for two adults, daily complimentary breakfast for two children up to 12 years old or a 50% discount on breakfast for children 12 to 16 years of age, one complimentary extra bed per booking and a 50% discount on a second room for the children.
Booking for the all new Family Package is available now until 31 December 2021 and family getaway stay dates are from now until 31 December 2021. To make a booking or enquire further, visit the hotel’s website.
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa
Hyatt Siem Reap Maldives Phuket
+960 682-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn