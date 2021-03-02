Gerstenberg.clinic now offering revolutionary Acoustic Wave therapy as part of their Erectile Dysfunction Relief Program

K. Paul Gerstenberg, D.O.

PORT NECHES, TEXAS, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. K. Paul Gerstenberg is proud to announce that gerstenberg.clinic is now the only area provider offering both the P-shot® and Acoustic Wave treatment. Both are drug-free, non-invasive medical procedures to help improve Erectile Dysfunction (E.D.).

Acoustic Wave Therapy (sometimes referred to as ‘pulse wave therapy’ or ‘shockwave therapy’) handles E.D. on a cellular level to improve natural spontaneity for any man. Treatment is performed with a device that uses acoustic sound waves (a.k.a. Low-intensity, extracorporeal shockwave therapy or ESWT). This addresses the cause of physiological erectile dysfunction by breaking up plaque and blockages, and increasing blood flow by creating new blood vessels. Thus, the 3 primary causes of vasculogenic E.D. are addressed by the body’s natural healing agents, and there are absolutely no side effects.

Acoustic Wave Therapy provides E.D. patients a solution without the use of drugs, surgery, injections or accessories. Gerstenberg.clinic's device is from Medical Wave, a company specializing in the world’s most effective EPAT and Shockwave Technology, reporting a 91% success rate according to clinical studies.

Dr. Gerstenberg emphasized that Acoustic Wave Therapy is often even more effective if used in conjunction with other alternative therapies such as the P-shot®, which Dr. G also provides at gerstenberg.clinic. The P-shot® uses PRP (platelet-rich plasma) to draw the body’s own healing factors in a concentrated effort to the penile tissue. He says, “I’ve seen patients who choose to combine both these therapies end up with quicker and more thorough results. Treating the issue in this synergistic manner gives the body its best shot to repair the damage that comes with age.”

As one patient said, “I came to Dr. Gerstenberg for erectile issues and pretty bad Peyronie's problems that have gradually got worse and worse. After a single P-shot® and shockwave treatment, we were able to be intimate for the first time in 6 years. Wow! We were amazed. By using all the treatment modes he has given, our good marriage is great again! If your relationship is suffering, I'd suggest you get with Dr. G at gerstenberg.clinic."

For long-term success, each patient’s journey will be different, but gerstenberg.clinic is committed to determine the underlying cause(s) and walk with you the entire way. Causes could be a combination of mental and physical factors, one of which might be hormonal imbalance, which they could also address through testosterone optimization or BioTE®. Whatever you are experiencing, and whatever the cause, they will work with you to develop a treatment plan for long-term health and confidence.

Gerstenberg.clinic has helped many patients in the Southeast Texas area live life to the fullest by providing non-surgical, natural treatment options. Pain reduction (including osteoarthritic and orthopedic), increased energy, and improved male and female sexual wellness are just some of the results their patients have seen. And the best part is that they don’t treat patients who they don’t expect to see results from; treatment plans are tailor-made and closely monitored for optimal results.

While very new in the US, Acoustic Wave Therapy has been used successfully in Europe for years. Gerstenberg.clinic is now treating men with the Acoustic Wave device in their office at 2645 Nall Street, Port Neches, TX, 77651. Find more information about Acoustic Wave Therapy at www.gerstenberg.clinic or contact us to see how gerstenberg.clinic can help you today!