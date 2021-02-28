Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco Announces New Posts on Maxillofacial Surgery in the Bay Area
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco is proud to announce a new milestone for its blog page.
I'm proud to say my experience in maxillofacial surgery is one of the reasons people come to see me, but it's not the only reason.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/), a team of hard-working oral surgeons in San Francisco, is proud to announce a new milestone on the clinic blog page. Several blog posts reflect on various reasons for visiting a maxillofacial surgeon in the Bay Area. Dr. Alex Rabinovich evaluates both the structural issues and personal stories of patients before surgery. Acknowledging emotional trauma and supportive post-op visits could help ensure a successful outcome.
"I'm proud to say my experience in maxillofacial surgery is one of the reasons people come to see me, but it's not the only reason," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco. "The personal toll a traumatic jaw problem takes needs to be factored in too. There is emotional as well as physical healing to plan during post-op."
Interested readers can learn more at the following URL: https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/blog/. A broken or misaligned jaw can be a traumatic experience. Each personal story could carry details about emotional anguish. A professional maxillofacial surgeon in the Bay Area combines expertise and listening skills to help patients achieve better surgical outcomes. Patients throughout the Bay Area from San Jose to Pleasanton to Oakland can review the page for Dr. Rabinovich https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/meet-dr-rabinovich/. Interested persons can learn more about Dr. Noah Sandler at https://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/sandler/. Those with dental implant problems can also visit https://www.sfdentalimplants.com/ as well as the Visage website at https://visage-sf.com/.
MAXILLOFACIAL SURGEON IN BAY AREA KNOWS EVERY PATIENT 'HAS A STORY'
Here is the background on this release. Traumatic stories may seem commonplace in the news, but if an individual experiences a personal ordeal, it can destroy their quality of life. A car crash resulting in a broken jaw or face can cause daily anguish for the victim. Missing teeth and diseased jawbones might be an embarrassment and destroy a persons' self-esteem. Before scheduling surgery, a maxillofacial surgeon may need to listen to a Bay Area residents’ story. An oral surgeon considers personal stories a central component to achieving successful jaw surgery. The type of physical and emotional discomfort can help secure a successful surgery plan. Discussions can include various types of maxillofacial surgery, including the following: orthognathic surgery, facial reconstruction, wisdom teeth removal, and dental implants. For these reasons, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco announce a new milestone for the clinic blog page.
ABOUT ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY SAN FRANCISCO
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery San Francisco (http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/) is located in the Financial District of the City. Under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon. Extensive training and years of focused oral surgery experience sets Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering oral surgery and other dental procedures. Procedures include wisdom teeth extraction, Orthognathic or jaw surgery, sleep apnea mouth appliances, and dental implants. Dr. Rabinovich is also available for emergency oral surgery in the San Francisco environs. Oral Surgery San Francisco serves all neighborhoods in the city of San Francisco, including Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, and Noe Valley.
