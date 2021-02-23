International Wholesale Acquires White Rain Personal Care Brand from High Ridge Brands

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Ridge Brands LLC and International Wholesale jointly announced today that International Wholesale has purchased the rights to the White Rain® personal care brand from High Ridge Brands – a portfolio company of private equity firm Tengram Capital Partners. Terms and conditions of the transaction, which closed on February 16th, will not be disclosed.



White Rain®, an iconic brand with a long history with U.S. consumers, was first introduced by Gillette in 1952. The brand was originally advertised with the tagline, "your lovely hair is the essence of romance, so keep it sunshine bright with White Rain." Today, White Rain® products provide hydration, moisturizing, and styling benefits to its many loyal users. White Rain® offers a diverse product portfolio that includes shampoos, conditioners, body washes and hair styling products for the entire family. Products are widely distributed in the U.S. through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and dollar channels.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of the White Rain brand," said David Konja CEO of International Wholesale. Mr. Konja continued, "We look forward to integrating these brands into our portfolio of licensed brands which include Brillo Basics cleaning line, Hostess® baking ware, and general merchandise under Hershey and Peeps. We will migrate our Health Smart line to the White Rain brand with a renewed focus on providing consumers with new and innovative value-oriented products."

"We are pleased to transition ownership to a high quality company such as International Wholesale where White Rain is a clear and meaningful strategic fit said James Daniels, CEO of High Ridge Brands whose portfolio of brands include Zest, Coast, and V05. “I'd like to thank High Ridge Brands employees, who have nurtured the White Rain brand, and International Wholesale for working closely together to facilitate a smooth transition."

About High Ridge Brands LLC

High Ridge Brands is one of the largest independent branded personal care companies in North America. High Ridge holds leading market positions in the hair care and skin cleansing categories with iconic brands including ZEST®, VO5®, COAST, SGX NYC®, THICKER FULLER HAIR® and LA LOOKS®. High Ridge Brands is a portfolio company of Tengram Capital Partners.

About International Wholesale

International Wholesale, based in the Detroit Metro area, first started in the wholesale Michigan industry back in 1984. IW began to wholesale for Midwest discount stores, supermarkets, thrift stores, dollar stores, and c-stores. IW now serves a wide selection of retailers across the US and internationally. In 2020, International Wholesale introduced the Innovative Brands line of licenses. The licensed brands include the Brillo Basics line, Hostess line of baking ware and seasonal brands licensed under Hershey and Peeps.

About Tengram Capital Partners

Tengram Capital Partners is a private equity firm exclusively focused on investments in leading middle-market consumer companies that own strong recognizable brands. The team has a diverse background of consumer investing and operating expertise that assists and guides company management to unlock the true potential of their brands. Tengram invests in both traditional "growth" and "restructuring/turnaround" situations in each of the public and private sectors. Other Tengram investments, current and past, include Centric Brands, Algenist, Lime Crime Beauty, Revive, Tommie Copper, DevaCurl, NEST Fragrances, Sequential Brands Group, and El Cap. Additional information can be found at: http://www.tengramcapital.com .

Media Contact: Nancy Camp ncamp@highridgebrands.com