Studies Show Continued Efficacy of New UTI Vaccine

SAN ANTONIO, May 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstracts being presented at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting discuss a new urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment as well as the UTI implications of weight management drugs.

Researchers will present their study findings covering important updates on UTI in San Antonio, Texas, from May 3 to 6. Wai Lee, MD, assistant professor of urology and director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Northwell Health in Long Island, NY, moderated a virtual press session with the abstract authors, providing key insights into their research.

“Fifty percent of women develop a urinary tract infection in their lifetime and a quarter will experience recurrent infections. Treating this can be challenging for the patient and for providers,” said Dr. Lee. “We’re excited to look at a longevity study on a new vaccination for UTI as well as research on the potential UTI risks of a popular weight management drug that can alter the body’s metabolism and the amount of sugar in the urinary tract.”

The following abstracts are covered in the moderated panel:

A recording of the panel discussion is available to all press registrants. Fill out the registration form on the website to be added to the virtual programming: https://www.auanet.org/AUA2024/register/press-registration

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview with an expert, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Corey Del Bianco American Urological Association 410-689-4033 cdelbianco@auanet.org