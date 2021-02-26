Learn & Play Montessori Announces New Post on Dublin California Preschool Options and a Hybrid Approach
Learn and Play Montessori, a top-tier preschool program serving the Bay Area, is proud to announce a new post.
There is no single way to run a family today. We understand parents can flip work schedules.”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a preschool and kindergarten program designed to prepare young children for success in school https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/, is proud to announce a new post for the Bay Area community. Different schedules or career changes could disrupt a young child's daycare options. A Dublin, California preschool provides a balanced approach to diverse family schedules.
"There is no single way to run a family today. We understand parents can flip work schedules. These changes can impact a child's preschool schedule," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "Our preschools have flexible schedules that can help families when a change happens."
Parents living around the Bay Area can review the new post by Learn & Play Montessori at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/dublin-ca-preschool-choices. Families around the San Francisco Bay Area can find a preschool designed to manage various family schedules. Montessori options include on-line classes for young children. On-site early-learning programs are available part-time or full-time. Preschool locations include Danville, Pleasanton, and Dublin, California. Learning programs for children from ages two to six years old include; preschool, pre-kinder, and kindergarten curriculums. Interested persons can review the online preschool and kindergarten resource page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/.
DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA PRESCHOOL HELPS BAY AREA FAMILIES DURING TRANSITIONAL TIMES
Here is the background for this release. Job changes and layoffs can immediately impact a family schedule. A mother could begin each work day by driving a child to a Pleasanton daycare around 8:00 am. A Bay Area father could expect to pick up a child from a Dublin, California preschool at 6:00 pm sharp a few times a week. If a work schedule changes, parents might need a flexible preschool program. Bay Area parents dealing with changes to a family schedule can find a preschool program designed to adapt. Part-time pre-kinder programs can support the needs of a work-from-home parent. On-line preschool lessons can provide easy-to-access early learning. A Dublin, California preschool nearby can help a family during a transitional time. For these reasons, Learn and Play Montessori announces a new post.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Virtual preschool, including full online preschool, hybrid lessons, and one-on-one teaching instruction, are available. Locations include Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as Walnut Creek.
