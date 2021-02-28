APSCA ANNOUNCES DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST A MEMBER FIRM
APSCA revokes Membership of Leverage LimitedWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Professional Social Compliance Auditors (APSCA) announced today that it has revoked the membership of Leverage Limited.
APSCA determined that Leverage’s conduct related to the improper copying and distribution of APSCA’s certification exam questions violated Sections 1.1. (Accountability) and 2.3 (Integrity Management) of APSCA's Code and Standards of Professional Conduct (Code). After a thorough investigation by an outside firm, the decision to revoke Leverage’s membership was made by the APSCA Disciplinary Board for Member Firms, made up of experienced professionals who are independent of any APSCA Member Firm. Upon appeal, the decision was affirmed by APSCA’s Executive Board on February 17, 2021. All proceedings were conducted in accordance with APSCA’s Disciplinary Framework and Procedures, which are publicly available at https://www.theapsca.org/ethics-integrity.
Although APSCA has, on several occasions in the past, revoked the membership of individual member auditors, this is the first time APSCA has revoked the membership of a member firm following disciplinary proceedings.
APSCA’s President and CEO, Rona Starr stated that “APSCA exists to enhance the professionalism, consistency and credibility of the individuals and organizations performing independent social compliance audits. The imposition of disciplinary sanctions on individual auditors and members firms who violate our professional standards is not taken lightly and is an important component of our efforts to achieve these goals for the social compliance industry.”
For further information, please refer to the APSCA website at www.theapsca.org or contact Rona Starr at rona.starr@theapsca.org.
Rona Starr
APSCA
+1 630-418-8548
