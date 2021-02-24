National Wellness Institute announces partnership with mental wellness company Healbright

Healbright mental wellness programs will now be available to wellness professionals for continuing education units through partnership between two companies

The National Wellness Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing wellness professionals with resources for professional growth, announces a partnership with online mental wellness company Healbright. This partnership will make Healbright mental wellness programs available to wellness professionals for continuing education credits.

National Wellness Institute CEO Chuck Gillespie states: “We are excited to have Healbright as a great partner for our goal of providing comprehensive high-level wellness training, tools, and resources to our wellness community. Individuals and organizations have a high demand for the resources and expertise Healbright brings – especially as there is a lot of focus on opening back up and returning to work. With this partnership, NWI members now have at their fingertips even more science-based resources to evolve their emotional wellness initiatives.”

“We are excited by the opportunity to work with NWI to bring mental health programs to the wider wellness community,” says Healbright CEO Bill Belanger. “The Covid-19 Pandemic has made anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues skyrocket. By partnering with NWI, we will help wellness professionals gain access to the mental health tools that will help them to bring these resources to their clients.”

In addition to the training offerings to wellness professionals, NWI and Healbright believe this partnership will expand into other opportunities. Both Chuck Gillespie and Bill Belanger view the corporate wellness industry as moving more towards mental health education, and they believe this partnership will help expedite this process.

About National Wellness Institute

Founded in 1977, the National Wellness Institute is the worldwide voice of the wellness community. Its mission is to enrich the lives and careers of wellness professionals by serving as the global professional network for connecting to all disciplines of wellness, providing education and training that promotes life-long learning, and identifying and representing inclusive whole-person professional standards and competencies. To learn more, visit nationalwellness.org or reach out directly at 715-342-2969.

About Healbright

Healbright provides mental health content on dozens of topics like PTSD, stress, and relationships. Its programs allow users to have 24/7 on-demand access to programming from leading mental health professionals. Healbright partners with leading healthcare organizations to make mental wellness accessible and stigma-free. To learn more, please visit healbright.com.