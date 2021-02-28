JM Internet Group Announces Revised of Best Books on Google Ads (AdWords) for 2021
Google dominates search and so it also dominates search advertising via its Google Ads platform.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JM Internet Group, a leader in books and online learning on Google Ads (AdWords), Social Media Marketing, and SEO (Search Engine Optimization), is proud to announce its 2021 update to its list of the best books on Google Ads (formerly known as AdWords). The list of books helps marketers who want to maximize their organic and advertising efforts on Google Ads including both the search and the display networks.
“Google dominates search and so it also dominates search advertising via its Google Ads platform,” explained Jason McDonald, director of the JM Internet Group. “Our newly updated book list on Google Ads, formerly known as AdWords, helps online advertisers find the best-in-class books that can help them master the Google platform. Google Ads is anything but easy, but the books on this list help small business owners and marketers stay up-to-date on the ever-changing technologies out of Mountain View, California.”Google Ads Books for 2021
The new list of best books on Google Ads for 2021 can be found at https://www.jm-seo.org/2017/06/adwords-books/. The list of best books is updated twice each year to reflect new and bestselling books on Amazon on Google Ads. It should also be noted that the JM Internet Group’s own Google Ads Workbook 2021 is featured on another popular list of best-selling and top-rated books on Google Ads for 2021 at https://www.nigcworld.com/wp/10-best-books-google-adwords-2014-boost-ppc-advertising-profits/.
BEST BOOKS ON GOOGLE ADS: MASTER ONLINE ADVERTISING
Here is background on this release. The JM Internet Group is an innovative publisher of books by its director, Jason McDonald, on digital marketing including books on online advertising. Google dominates the online advertising world, especially with regard to search engines. People around the world go to Google to find things, and advertisers around the world use Google Ads when they want to show up for what is called “intent-based advertising.” The booklist helps practitioners keep up-to-date on the latest trends and insights on the Google platform. It should also be noted that Jason McDonald, the author, is a recognized expert witness in Google Ads and that information can be found at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/adwords/adwords-expert-witness/.
ABOUT THE JM INTERNET GROUP
The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google Ads training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student’s computer. In addition, the company publishes books on digital marketing.
