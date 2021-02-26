JM Internet Group Announces Revised of Best Books on SEO (Search Engine Optimization) for 2021
Produces much-read lists of the best books on digital marketing, and as online marketing grows, so does the demand for curated lists of the best books on topic.
SEO is increasingly an obligatory part of digital marketing.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JM Internet Group, a leader in books and online learning on Google Ads (AdWords), Social Media Marketing, and SEO (Search Engine Optimization), is proud to announce its 2021 update to its list of the best books on SEO (Search Engine Optimization) for 2021. The company produces much-read lists of the best books on digital marketing, and as online marketing grows, so does the demand for curated lists of the best books on the topic.
“SEO is increasingly an obligatory part of digital marketing,” explained Jason McDonald, director of the JM Internet Group. “Our newly updated book list on SEO contains those books which we reference as best-in-class manuscripts to dominate the search engines.”best books on search engine optimization for 2021
The new list of best books on SEO for 2021 can be found at https://www.jm-seo.org/2015/05/best-seo-books/. The book list is updated twice each year to reflect new and bestselling books on Amazon on search engine optimization. It should also be noted that the JM Internet Group’s own SEO Workbook 2021 is featured on another popular list of best-selling and top-rated books on SEO at https://www.nigcworld.com/wp/10-recommended-seo-books-2013/.
Here is background on this release. The JM Internet Group is an innovative publisher of books by its director, Jason McDonald, on digital marketing including books on SEO (Search Engine Optimization). SEO is the art and science of propelling a company to the top of search engines such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo. It has aspects of not only how to build a website but also how to build links and social authority. Another element is how to build landing pages that convey relevant content to users. And still a third element is the use of metrics programs to analyze what’s working and what is not. The new list of best books helps avid readers educate themselves on this continually changing topic. It should also be noted that Jason McDonald, the author, is a recognized expert witness in SEO and that information can be found at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/seo-expert-witness/.
