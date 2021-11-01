AZCOMP is Pleased to Announce that it Now Has Access to Aprima Medical Software Due to Partnership with eMDs
eMDs has acquired Aprima Medical software, granting AZCOMP full access to sell and manage this spectacular medical software.
We are so thrilled to have this new tool under our belt here at AZCOMP. Aprima will prove to be an excellent addition to empower our practices.”MESA, ARIZONA , UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZCOMP Technologies, a proud partner of eMDs and top Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of eMDs products and services, announces that eMDs has acquired Aprima Medical Software, Inc. Aprima Medical Software is a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR), practice (PM) management software, and revenue cycle management solutions (RCM) to practices around the country. With AZCOMP and Aprima, medical practices will be even more empowered to deliver the best care with powerful new tools and services.
— Keven Cluff
The number one objective for medical practices is delivering quality care to each of their patients. With Aprima, providers will not only be able to maintain and improve on their level of care, but they will be able to do so without sacrificing time or money. Additionally, medical practices are being given the benefits they want the most, including tools to address UDS reporting and tracking requirements, health maintenance reminders, chronic care management tools, care plan oversight capabilities, and more.
Over 55,000 people already use Aprima with great success. Aprima has allowed some practices to see 30% more patients, and up to 25% increase in revenue. Aprima allows its users to keep their attention focused on their patients while they take notes with just a glance. Aprima users have also found it allows them to stay calm and still experience a high level of efficiency, maximizing both volume of patients and revenue. Practices will be able to access their patients’ most up to date information and create customizable reports while still getting to go home on time. Aprima has been proven to be both simple to use and to increase productivity.
“We are so thrilled to have this new tool in our belt here at AZCOMP,” announced Keven Cluff, AZCOMP Technologies general manager. “Aprima will prove to be an excellent addition to empower our practices to give the best patient care.” The new product in AZCOMP's portfolio comes the same week as Aprima was scored the highest rated EHR/PM platform for small ambulatory practices (10 physicians or fewer) in the 2019 Best of KLAS awards – a back-to-back winner of the prestigious award. “Aprima will be a natural addition and a great fit to what AZCOMP is already known for. Adding AZCOMP's renowned service, expertise, and guidance to further bolster these powerful tools will help our customers with the increased operational and financial burdens they face in today's healthcare world,” added Keven.
Additional details about Aprima are available on the AZCOMP Technologies website.
Over the past 20 years, AZCOMP Technologies Inc. has established itself as one of the most reliable providers of software dedicated to medical billing, electronic medical records, and practice management applications designed specifically for medical practices and health care professionals. It is one of the industry leaders in on-site and web-based technical support and training services for medical professionals and practices located throughout the United States.
