VeganFlix Studios Announces The 2021 VeganFlix Video Seed Grant
There's a growing worldwide awareness about the health, environmental, and compassionate benefits of a vegan diet and lifestyle. VeganFlix Studios encourages this growth through our grant program.”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeganFlix is pleased to announce that the 2021 VeganFlix Grant is now open for submissions from February 25 to June 25th 2021. The VeganFlix Grant program will be awarding seed grants in 2021 in partnership with this year’s grant sponsor, A Well-Fed World, a non-profit international hunger relief and food security organization advancing plant-based foods.
— Sara Millman, Founder, VeganFLix
VeganFlix’s founder, Sara Millman, launched the grant program in 2016 to support aspiring filmmakers and to promote animal justice through plant-based food choices and a vegan lifestyle. “This year the VeganFlix grant program is giving out 'mini-seed grants' in order to encourage new vegan and animal justice video projects” explains Millman. "Both new and experienced video artists are welcome to apply."
To qualify, videos must be original works with a vegan-positive theme. While the grant is available for worldwide submissions, the video must be in English or have English subtitles. Video projects of any length and genre are welcome. To learn more about the 2021 Video Seed Grant, please visit: https://veganflix.com/vf-grant
About: VeganFlix was founded in 2016 by Sara Millman, an independent filmmaker and writer whose work has been screened worldwide and distributed on Netflix and cable. VeganFlix is the result of Sara’s dedication to promote compassion for all beings combined with her passion for film and storytelling. Along with the VeganFlix grant program, VeganFlix will begin producing original productions in partnership with FilmWorks7 beginning in Fall 2021.
For media inquiries regarding VeganFlix, individuals are encouraged to contact Sara Millman, Founder, VeganFlix Studios, at 323-379-9779 or via email at veganflix@gmail.com. To learn more about the organization, please visit: https://www.veganflix.com.
