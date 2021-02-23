AAMCO COO to Appear on Military Makeover with Montel Williams

UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAMCO is joining with the popular TV show Military Makeover to help Sergeant Daniel Burgess of Cape Coral, FL and his family. Sergeant Burgess was medically retired from the Marines in 2014 after incurring several serious injuries, including the loss of a leg, in an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

In the episode airing on March 5th, 2021, AAMCO of Fort Myers performed an in-depth check of the Burgess’s car and AAMCO’s CSO, Brian O’Donnell, provides an education on auto maintenance for the Burgess’s two teenage daughters . During this segment, Brian walks through the work that AAMCO of Fort Myers performed on the Burgess’s car, while sharing basic maintenance tips like oil changes and checking your tire pressure.

Military Makeover host, Art Edmonds, also chatted with AAMCO COO Zach Peters, who previously served in the Marine Special Operations Command (“MARSOC”). While in MARSOC, Zach held many leadership roles including Operations Chief, Team Chief, and Reconnaissance Team Leader. Zach is the recipient of many awards including the Bronze Star, Combat Action Ribbon, and Force Recon Team Leader of the Year.

Zach Peters shared, “As a retired Marine, I was determined to bring the values I learned in the Military of hard work, determination, and excellence into my current role, and I am proud to work for a franchise that celebrates these qualities. With roughly 10% of centers veteran-owned, AAMCO has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to supporting us, and the sponsorship of Military Makeover is an exciting extension of this mission.”

Volunteers from the staff at AAMCO of Fort Myers and AAMCO’s CMO Amy Johnson also assisted with the renovation of the Burgess family home.

AAMCO COO and veteran Zach Peters, AAMCO Dealer and Army veteran Bill Farley, AAMCO CSO Brian O’Donnell, and AAMCO CMO Amy Johnson will be available for interviews ahead of the episode airing on March 5th, 2021.

Since its founding in 1957, AAMCO has been a proud supporter of military veterans across the country. In 2018, they were named to the Top Franchises for Veterans list in Entrepreneur Magazine. For veterans who already have established their credentials as leaders with the ability to embrace systems and processes, AAMCO provides an opportunity to build a lasting legacy by owning their own business. At this time, around 10% of AAMCO’s locally-owned and operated centers are run by veterans. The partnership with Military Makeover provides an exciting opportunity to share this mission on a national platform, while highlighting AAMCO’s long-standing expertise in transmissions and auto care.

The television series Military Makeover enlists designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The TV show was filmed in early December and went live on Lifetime with the Host Montel Williams for Episode 1 on February 12th, 2021.

