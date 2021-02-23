Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists continues use and expansion of psychiatry telemedicine program.
The federal guidance in 2020 approved telemedicine to prescribe medication for legitimate medical purposes during the COVID-19 health crisis.MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists (PNS) is one of the largest outpatient psychiatry and mental health organizations in Southern California, based in Mission Viejo, Orange County, announced today it will continue to see new patients virtually through its telemedicine capability. With psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in multiple locations, PNS has steadily increased access for patients with anxiety, depression, or other behavioral health concerns to see a clinician without leaving their home.
PNS has recently opened its newest facility in Mission Viejo and operates from offices located in Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Huntington Beach, Anaheim, Orange, and Dana Point. The practice accepts most PPO insurance, Medicare, Cal-Optima, a variety of IPA, HMO, and government insurances (which can be found at: https://pnsoc.com/insurances).
PNS is lead by Dr. Alejandro Alva, who is an internationally recognized pioneer in psychiatry, neuropsychiatry, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). The facility has providers who speak multiple languages including: English, Spanish, Gujarati, Russian, and Arabic. PNS is a PsychiatryTelemed.com approved provider.
To schedule an appointment please call 714.545.5550 or visit https://pnsoc.com
Steven Lockhart
TriVistaMedia.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn