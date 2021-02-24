BISim Launches New Customer Portal

BISim has launched a new Customer Portal on its website bisimulations.com offering an enhanced support experience for our customers.

With the new portal, our customers now have a one-stop shop to quickly and easily access a multitude of helpful resources wherever they happen to be online.” — Sven Lippmann

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has launched a new Customer Portal on its website bisimulations.com offering an enhanced support experience for our customers. From the new, easy-to-use portal, customers can access the BISim manuals for BISim’s full suite of products, download the newest version of the VBS License Manager, read Knowledge Base articles, view over 90 hours of webinars and video tutorials, and request technical help from our worldwide support team.

To sign up for the portal, simply go to https://bisimulations.com/support/customer-portal. All customers who have active BISim Support licenses in their organization can request a login and password to gain access to the portal.

“With the new portal, our customers now have a one-stop shop to quickly and easily access a multitude of helpful resources wherever they happen to be online,” said Sven Lippmann, BISim’s Global Head of Support & Training. “Our focus of making simulation and training easier, faster and global isn’t limited to just VBS4. Other areas of BISim’s service like the Customer Portal have also been simplified to help customers make the best use of BISim products.”

The BISim Customer Portal enables customers to

Get The Newest VBS License Manager

BISim Customer Portal users can download the most recent release of the VBS License Manager (VBS LM). With VBS LM and their product license key, customers can download all their purchased products.

Access All BISim Product Manuals

Customers can now access documentation for the full BISim product suite in one place through the portal.

Read Articles in the BISim Knowledge Base

Find dozens of articles in the BISim Knowledge Base on deployment, administration, integration and customization of BISim products.

Watch Webinars and Video Tutorials

Watch over 90 hours of videos from BISim products experts and trainers highlighting best practices, tips and tricks, and use cases in a wide range of functionalities in VBS3 and VBS4.

Submit a Support Ticket

From the BISim Customer Portal, you can submit a support request to get answers to technical issues. (Customers can, of course, continue to contact their local support by sending an email to support@bisimulations.com and dedicated phone support for specific customers also continues.)

About Bohemia Interactive Simulations

Founded in 2001, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) is a global software company at the forefront of simulation and training solutions for defense and civilian organizations. BISim utilizes the latest game-based technology and a 200-strong, in-house team of engineers to develop high-fidelity, cost-effective training and simulation software products and components for defense applications.

Globally, many hundreds of thousands of military personnel are trained every year using VBS software products. More than 60 NATO and NATO-friendly countries and over 300 integrators/prime contractors use VBS technology, many making significant funding commitments to extend VBS product capabilities. Customers include the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Australian Defence Force, Swedish Armed Forces, French MoD and UK MoD and most major integrators. VBS products have become, by far, the world’s most widely used COTS product range in the military-simulation sector, supporting hundreds of military use cases and vastly greater military exploitation than any comparable products.