El Dorado Special Reserve 15-Year holds an eighth place among the world's most popular rums

El Dorado Rum 15yrs Rum Ratings

A highly appreciated rum among RumRatings enthusiasts.

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Dorado Special Reserve 15-Year is an excellent rum, ranked eighth among RumRatings.com's most popular rums, the world's largest rum community with over 75,000 users who contributed rum reviews across 6,800 rums from 67 countries.

This rum has the merit of obtaining the Wray & Nephew Trophy for the Best Rum in the World at the International Wine & Spirits Challenge for four consecutive years.

This rum community has given it a score of 8.1/10 with 789 reviews.

El Dorado Special Reserve 15-Year has a reddish-brown color, with a caramel and panela aroma. In this spirit, notes of brown sugar, coffee, oak, and dried apricot are perceived, evoking the flavors of an agricultural rum with a touch of spice.

RumRatings post

El Dorado Special Reserve 15-Year rum is crafted from 15 to 25-year-old rums that are then blended and married together in bourbon oak casks. Prior to blending the original batches are distilled using 4 unique stills - the Enmore and Diamond Coffey stills, the Port Mourant double wooden pot still, and the Versailles single wooden pot still.

Seven years ago Steven James from the United Kingdom placed the following post:

“I can instantly smell brown sugar, dark fruit (prunes and dates), vanilla, a little spice, and what can only be described as licorice. To taste, the licorice shows itself along with a dark treacle which provides a little bitterness. Dark fruit is present and I can taste the dates and prunes which add a chewy toffee flavor and feel. I can taste a slight orange flavor and then the licorice returns to round out quite a dry finish. The finish is not too long but does leave your mouth with an almost leathery and tobacco warmth. Winner”

Fred from France said:

“Here is a very high-quality rum, which really excited me! The nose promises aromas that the mouth confirms: a delicious vanilla sweetness, notes of nuts, dates, and dried fruits. The length in the mouth is very good, leaving the palate plenty of time to appreciate the complexity of the aromas delivered. This is really the typical example of a perfectly balanced and balanced old rum! A total success!”

RumRatings.com is a club for rum enthusiasts, we send members tasting kits that include five unique rums each quarter, and offer free shipping on full bottles. For more information about the RumRatings Tasting Club, please visit www.RumRatings.com/club.