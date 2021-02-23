Watch Energea Spotlight: Producing Food for Your Neighbors

SOURCE: Energea

Ian Gibson runs an organic vegetable and flower farm in Higganum, Connecticut. A thoughtful use of space, solar powered irrigation and a minimal use of equipment and chemical inputs makes Ian's farm the perfect model of sustainability for the farming industry.

About Energea

Energea is the first crowdfunding platform for alternative energy projects in the United States. Energea connects investors to premium renewable energy projects in order to accelerate renewable energy development in select global markets.

Traditionally, these opportunities have been reserved for institutional financiers, but there is a significant opportunity to bring renewable energy investing to the masses as the effects of global warming intensify, the cost of renewable energy declines and traditional investment classes suffer from over-participation and value instability.

Together our team has developed over 14,000 projects, across 23 states and 3 continents, resulting in 365MW of renewable energy.

We believe many investors coming together to do their part can be a powerful force for driving the demand and development of clean energy production. For more information on how Energea accelerates renewable energy development, visit www.energea.com.

