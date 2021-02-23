Construction Set to Begin on Enbridge's Third Offshore Wind Project in France

SOURCE: Enbridge

February 23, 2021, /3BL Media/ - Construction is about to start on the 448-MW Calvados offshore wind project, Enbridge’s third offshore wind farm in France, as the project secures a key investment milestone. The project will provide enough energy to power to nearly 300,000 homes in the Normandy region when it reaches operation in 2024.

“We are pleased to have reached a final investment decision on our third offshore wind farm in France, and for construction to formally commence on the Calvados (Courseulles-sur-Mer) project,” says Matthew Akman, Enbridge’s Senior Vice President of Strategy and Power. “Over the past several years, we have firmly established Enbridge as a competitive player in offshore wind in Europe and developed an extensive portfolio of projects.”

Adds Akman: “Enbridge is investing in renewable power projects that support the transition to a lower-carbon economy and are aligned with our low-risk investment approach.”

The project will use 64 Siemens Gamesa 7-MW offshore wind turbines and will be located between 10 and 18 kilometers (6-11 miles) off the coast of northwest France. The three-and-a-half-year construction project will create over 1,000 direct jobs in Normandy and will contribute to developing the future of France’s offshore wind industry.

Calvados is a project owned by Éolien Maritime France (EMF), which is a partnership between Enbridge (via its subsidiary EIH S.à r.l) and EDF Renewables. The EMF partnership is currently constructing two other offshore wind projects in France: 480-MW Saint-Nazaire offshore wind project and 497-MW Fécamp offshore wind project.

Enbridge is also working in partnership with EDF Renewables to develop the 600-MW Dunkirk offshore wind project and the 24MW floating Provence Grand Large offshore wind project off the southeast coast of France.

In total, Enbridge has 5.1 GW of gross renewable energy capacity in construction and operation, and another 3.3 GW of gross renewable energy capacity in various stages of development.

