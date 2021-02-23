Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HSBC annual outcomes: Financial institution is pushing even tougher into Asia and desires to deliver again its dividend

The bank — which is still headquartered in London even though it makes most of its money in Asia — told investors on Tuesday that it is planning to “step up” its investments in the region by about $6 billion. It’s also shifting more resources there, including relocating some key personnel.

HSBC (HSBC) has outlined China, southeast Asia, and India as the “key drivers” of its future growth. It specifically wants to build up its presence in mainland China, defend its leading position in Hong…

