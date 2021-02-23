Spain: Extra little one migrants are arriving alone to the Canary Islands than ever earlier than. That is what occurs to them.
Abou, from West Africa’s Ivory Coast, boarded an inflatable dinghy alongside four other children, and a mother and her baby, all bound for the Canary Islands, in search of a better life. They arrived on the island of Fuerteventura in June 2020 after a full day’s journey from southern Morocco.
For years, migrants and refugees from sub-Saharan Africa have followed a well-worn path north, boarding traffickers’ boats in Libya, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria to take them across the Mediterranean to…
The post Spain: Extra little one migrants are arriving alone to the Canary Islands than ever earlier than. That is what occurs to them. appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.