Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,304 in the last 365 days.

Myanmar: Enormous demonstrations regardless of army’s warning that protesters might ‘endure lack of life’

Images from photographers in the country and on social media Monday showed tens of thousands of people packing the streets in Yangon, Mandalay, and Naypyidaw, as well as in towns and cities across the country, including in southeastern Dawei, in Shan state’s Taunggyi, in Ayeyarwady’s Pathein, Kachin state’s Myitkyina, and in one of the country’s poorest regions, Chin state.

In an ominous statement Sunday evening, the military junta said it could use lethal force against protesters.

“It is…

The post Myanmar: Enormous demonstrations regardless of army’s warning that protesters might ‘endure lack of life’ appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Myanmar: Enormous demonstrations regardless of army’s warning that protesters might ‘endure lack of life’

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.