Just Energy Group Inc. Reassures Texas Residential Electricity Customers That They Are Protected From Storm-Related Price Surges

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE) (“Just Energy” or the “Company”), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, renewable energy options and carbon offsets, today made the following statement to reassure its residential customers in Texas that they are protected from higher energy rates on their February bills as a result of recent extreme weather (the “Weather Event”):



“Whether customers know us as Just Energy, Amigo Energy or Tara Energy, we have been a proud part of Texas communities for many years, providing residential energy to hundreds of thousands of customers across the state,” said Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Just Energy, Amigo Energy and Tara Energy have supported Texans through multiple natural disasters, and we are committed to doing all we can to be there for our customers in this extraordinary time.”

If you have a residential fixed rate plan, you can rest assured that your energy rate is locked in for the duration of your contracted term. Variable rate (month-to-month) residential customers will also not see a rate increase on their February bill. However, your total energy cost for the month of February may be impacted by higher usage due to the Weather Event.

Just Energy has set up dedicated web pages for customers, where you will find the most up to date information possible, including answers to frequently asked questions and information on payment assistance programs. You will also find contact information if you have questions or wish to lock in a fixed electricity rate.

See: https://justenergy.com/texaswinteremergency/, https://amigoenergy.com/texaswinteremergency/, or https://taraenergy.com/texaswinteremergency/, as applicable.

“Our number one priority right now is the wellbeing of our customers, our employees, and all Texans,” Mr. Gahn added. “As a Houston resident, I have seen the people of Texas pull together time and again to get through difficult times, and I know this will be no different. From all of us at Just Energy Group, please be safe and look after one another.”

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers. Currently operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group Inc., Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com/ to learn more.

