CSI Secure Solutions offers Special Event Security Services
CSI provides professional security guards for Special Event Security Services and high profile events!
CSI Secure Solutions primary source of new business is client referral based on integrity ,professionalism, result oriented attitude and complete customer satisfaction ,anything less is unacceptable”FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no doubt about the fact that security is a necessity given the unpredictable nature of the world and the people that reside in it. For many years, CSI has demonstrated a commitment to civic responsibility and community service which has led them to value and uphold their core mission to provide unparalleled integrity and excellence as a company.
Led by Xavier Powell, CSIS Security Division provides security guards, bodyguards, and specialty services for various events and venues ranging from small to medium to large-scale events. CSI also assists in the pre-planning of security details as well as supporting existing in-house operations.
These Special Event Security Services are targeted towards individuals who host events with guest lists that contain high-profile guests. CSI Security will provide upscale professional security guards for these events where the security team will be dressed professionally to suit the image that the client is trying to portray. Their main goal as a Security team is to be effective yet transparent team players for the events while maintaining a professional look.
The management at CSI Secure Solutions highlights that their elite officers are well trained and equipped to handle any type of event or function. Their officers possess the skill to deter trespassing, loitering, and theft while ensuring that the event remains trouble-free.
CSI Security Guards have a long-standing reputation for incident-free and efficient security services. Another great aspect of the Security Division is the Pre-Planning Services. CSI Security is an invaluable asset during the planning of events as they rely on years of experience in securing events, creating accurate budgets, and placements of security guards.
During security planning of events, Xavier Powell and his team provide a full risk assessment inclusive of vulnerabilities for various event locations. All components of the security plan are coordinated and implemented based on the client’s preferences. Moreover, they also provide fire watch protection when a building has to take its fire alarms offline. Their security officers can provide patrol services of the buildings during such times.
The Special Event Security Services Include:
• Affordable & reliable event security
• Security provided by licensed Security Officers
• Security Officer’s taking inventories or taking tickets at events
• Special events, corporate parties, weddings, concerts & sporting events
• Uniforms to match any event, from casual to professional
• Covering a wide geographical area
• Bodyguard Services and Executive Protection
• 24-hour emergency response services
• Customized, cost-effective security strategies
Contact Information:
Contact Person Name: Xavier Powell
Company: CSI Secure Solutions
Email: info@csi-securesolutions.com
Phone: 1-888-896-0001
Location: Ft Lauderdale, FL, United States
Website: www.csi-securesolutions.com
