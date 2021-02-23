Mill City Home Buyers Launches Alternative, Safe Way to Sell Houses Quickly in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area
Home Buying Service Lists Homeowner Properties Without MLS BurdenMINNEAPOLIS, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Mill City Home Buyers announced the launch of its home buying service in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. The well-known, trusted company will provide a safe alternative to listing a property in the greater Twin Cities area without the hassle of dealing with the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) or paying a broker. Mill City Home Buyers enables homeowners to sell quickly without a complicated process. Homeowners will be able to sell their houses “as is” without having to invest in expensive repairs, renovations, heavy house cleaning or multiple showings. Mill City Home Buyers will take the responsibility for all paperwork and issues regarding the sale of properties to take the pressure off of homeowners.
“We buy houses anywhere in Minneapolis and other parts of Minnesota,” said CEO and Founder Kurt Walker. “We want to help you sell your house fast, and we’re ready to give you a fair all-cash offer. Stop the frustration of being burdened with an unwanted property, especially if time is a factor. If you are looking at foreclosure issues, we will buy your house regardless of its condition. Perhaps you are facing divorce or moving? Many of our clients can’t meet mortgage payments because of their work situation and increasingly difficult conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We understand and are here to help. You won’t have to wait to see whether a buyer can get financing and then an offer falls through. We’re ready to buy right now!”
No other home buying service comes close to its experience and standards. Mill City Home Buyers is positioned to buy Minneapolis and St. Paul houses quickly. The company does not need to rely on the MLS for prospects. It can be a waste of time trying to find a reliable and trustworthy agent who can deliver on empty promises. There are no fees and no commissions, and all closing costs can be paid with no surprises. Clients can choose their own closing dates. There are no binding contracts to an agent for a set term. Homeowners will not have to deal with paperwork or the waiting, wondering and hoping that things will work out for their house to be sold.
Mr. Walker continued, “Even if you have liens, we’ll buy your house. It doesn’t matter whether you live in it or if you have tenants. Perhaps your house is vacant or not even habitable? Don’t worry. We help owners who have inherited an unwanted property or may need to downsize. If the house needs significant repairs that you cannot or do not want to pay for, we will buy it—even if the house is fire or flood damaged. We would like to make you a fair cash offer and close on the property when you decide you are ready to sell.”
Walker started Mill City Home Buyers to help homeowners in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area sell their homes without the hassle of listing on the MLS. He wants to provide an alternative way to sell any house without the long drawn out process, expensive repairs or multiple showings. Mill City Home Buyers provides a safe and secure process with professional service and courtesy.
For more information go to https://www.millcityhomebuyers.com/
END
# # #
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mill-City-Home-Buyers
Twitter: https://twitter.com/millcitybuyers
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCycYXwXfzP2ocq42xbLXLGw
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mill-city-home-buyers/
Google Maps: https://g.page/millcityhomebuyers?share
Hugh Taylor
HB Publications, LLC
email us here