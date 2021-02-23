Optimized Webmedia Marketing Wins Clutch Top SEO Agency Award
According to research by Clutch, Optimized Webmedia Marketing is one of Canada’s leading SEO companies.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an SEO company, it’s a privilege when critics claim that we are one of the best. We know that claiming to be the best can sometimes be a stretch, that’s why client feedback and recognition feels surreal.
There are a lot of competitive players in the SEO industry and it’s quite difficult to stand out. The market is tough, that’s why we’re proud of our achievements. The latest award that we have bagged is from Clutch, a business-to-business review platform.
According to research by Clutch, Optimized Webmedia Marketing is one of Canada’s leading SEO companies. In their Leaders Matrix, our company is part of the top 15 in the whole country.
“We are thrilled to have been chosen as one of Canada’s Top B2B Firms by Clutch!”
— Donald Kim, Founder of Optimized Webmedia Marketing
Thanks to our clients’ reviews on our Clutch profile, we were able to achieve such a feat. We are proud to have such a supportive community — our clients are truly amazing. We are definitely looking forward to further working with them while welcoming new clients to our circle. For context, here is a quote from one of their incredible reviews:
“I was blown away by the level of overall knowledge in the digital space. That was impressive and the results speak for themselves. And growth and reach like this cannot be done without great technical knowledge and skill.” — President, Tough Hook LLC
Two months in for 2021 and it’s already been fantastic. We are eager to continue this track with everyone and take on more challenges and opportunities.
