Ocean City Development Launches Safe Alternative to Home Buying in the Boston Area

Low-stress, all-cash home sales now available in Massachusetts and New Hampshire for homeowners that want to sell on their timeline and terms

BOSTON, MASS., USA, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean City Development has launched a new home buying service that provides a safe alternative to listing a home in Boston, Massachusetts , and the surrounding areas(including all of New England). Ocean City takes the stress out of selling a home. With Ocean City, homeowners now have the option to sell a home “as-is,” on their own terms — and get a fair cash offer from a trusted local home buyer. The company works with home sellers to make the selling process safe and simple handling the transaction from start to finish. They will even pay moving expenses.Tom Cafarella started Ocean City to help homeowners in Boston and the surrounding area sell their homes without the hassle of listing them on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). He explained, “I wanted to provide an alternative way to sell your house without the long drawn-out process, expensive repairs, or multiple showings. Our mission at Ocean City is to help Massachusetts and New Hampshire homeowners by giving them a great cash price for their homes.”Selling a house with Ocean City is possible in any situation. The company can help with the probate on inherited houses, houses that need extensive repairs, are facing foreclosure or in many cases work with sellers that just want an easy sale. They will even clean up hoarder houses.“Selling your house in Massachusetts doesn’t have to be complicated or stressful. Our mission is to help you sell your house on your time frame and to have a stress-free transaction. Our team is here to take care of buying your property and removing the burden of a troublesome house,” Cafarella added. “We buy houses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and all of New England as-is, which means you don’t have to make any repairs. You can sell your house to us and walk away. No repairs, cleaning, upgrades, or renovations, just a smooth and easy home sale.”Sellers are often discouraged from selling to national house buyers because those offers rarely work out in the seller’s favor. Offers are often much lower than Ocean City Development and in many cases the buyer is simply wholesaling the house to another investor. Ocean City offers a totally different experience. They stand out from unscrupulous home buyers with their 100% transparent process. The company will research what the home will sell for in perfect condition after repairs or remodels, subtract transaction and holding costs, costs of repairs, account for risk and time, then make the highest possible offer based on their buying formula. There is no lowering of offers with Ocean City after an inspection.With Ocean City Development, there is no waiting for offers or multiple house showings. Ocean City will buy the home directly - there is no middle man or other person to show the home to.Because the company pays cash, the schedule for selling is exactly on the homeowner’s schedule - whether that is 2 weeks, 2 months or 2 years. There are no inspections, no middleman, and no buyers walking through. If a listing is the right solution for selling a home, Ocean City can advise on that process as well.Visit https://www.ocbuyshouses.com/ma/ to learn more about our company and how our process works.END# # #