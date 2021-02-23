A Record-Breaking 65,000 Find Employment Through VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs
VetJobs & Military Spouse Jobs helped more than 10,000 Veterans and their families secure high-quality jobs in 2020; surpassing 65,000 in total job placements.
Our team meets each applicant at their stage in the career-search-process and helps to get them where they want to be. Since launch, our programs have grown by more than 2,000%!”ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving Veterans of all eras, transitioning Military members, National Guard, Reservists, and their families, these organizations have made a name for themselves as an industry leader in Veteran and Military job placement.
— Stacy Bayton
CEO and co-founder RADM Dan Kloeppel (USN, retired) explains, “As our organizations have grown, we’ve seen financial support increase, and we’ve been able to put more and more job-seekers into meaningful careers that fulfill their professional goals. Our hirees earn an average of $72,000.00 annually, and, after one year, we see over a 90% retention-rate within the hiring company; many of which remain at least three years in their occupation. This success is great for both the Veteran or Military spouse in need and the hiring company.”
President and co-founder Deborah Kloeppel adds, “Great funders such as The Call of Duty Endowment (CODE), The Schultz Family Foundation, The Heinz Endowments, Robert R. McCormick Foundation, Boeing, Veterans United, USAA, and Swift Transportation cover costs of all our services. This allows VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs to advocate at no-cost to the applicants or the companies.” Senior Executive Vice President Stacy Bayton, a USMC and U.S. Coast Guard Veteran, continues, “Our team meets each and every applicant at their stage in the career-search-process, and helps to get them where they want to be. Since launch, our programs have grown by more than 2,000%! However, the need continues to grow. We are seeking new funding to keep up with the demand, and increase in the number of transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses who require placement into high demand, high growth careers.”
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations who help find jobs for Veterans, Transitioning Military, National Guard, Reservists, and Military Spouses. If you are a Military member, Veteran, or Military Spouse who needs employment assistance you can connect with one of their Career Specialists by visiting them on the web at https://vetjobs.org or https://militaryspousejobs.org.
Members of the media are free to share the work of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs with the public, and staff is available for interview and further information. To learn more about the organizations, their board members, or their mission reach out to https://www.vetjobs.org/media.
Don Fried
VetJobs
+1 (813) 437-3739
dfried@vetjobs.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn