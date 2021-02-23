GIANT Health is expanding in 2021. Announcement of European Health-Tech Innovation Week ™
European Health-Tech Innovation Week ™ - sponsored by GIANT Health - takes place from 17-21 May 2021 and is five 1-day hybrid conferences and exhibitions across Europe’s leading healthcare innovation regions; successfully driving improved healthcare outcomes and business collaboration by showcasing & championing Europe’s best health-tech innovations.
Participating cities are Barcelona, Berlin, Liverpool, Paris, and Stockholm. Each 1-day festival is both a physical and virtual format, providing valuable face-to-face and virtual networking and promotional opportunities, learning, and collaboration for the entire European health-tech community including businesses, investors, government agencies, scientists, and academics. The virtual / fully digital elements of the event enable robust collaboration and engagement for businesses around the world.
• A one-day conference and tradeshow showcasing latest innovations in healthcare technology.
• Each day will be hosted on our own virtual event technology platform, allowing remote participants from around the world.
• Championing the best of each of these countries for international best-practice benchmarking, including our very successful Inbound Trade Mission programme.
• International best practice for COVID-19 hygiene and social distancing will be maintained at our in person events.
• In case of further restrictions due to COVID-19, Event will be fully virtual.
About GIANT Health:
"Europe's largest, most valuable annual festival of health-tech innovation" - Financial Times
The GIANT (Global Innovation and New Technology) Health Event is an unmissable innovation festival with over 25 conferences, 450 speakers, immersive workshops, and Beanstalks (a global startup competition for prizes). Our vision is to improve the health and well-being of people around the world, by promoting healthcare innovation and supporting health-tech entrepreneurs. In 2021, we will be holding two events aimed at creating opportunities to connect people who would not have crossed paths otherwise.
GIANT also serves the global health-tech community with: a weekly email newsletter, fortnightly live TV Show and weekly podcasts.
