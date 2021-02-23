Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B300484

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: February 22nd, 2021, at 1856 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Overlook Road, Dorset, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #3 - 23 VSA 1201

ACCUSED: Tiffany Pannell

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 22nd, 2021, at 1856 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were advised of a motorist off the roadway on Overlook Road near Morse Hill Road in the Town of Dorset, VT. Troopers and the Manchester Police Department arrived on scene and identified the operator as Tiffany Pannell, age 40, of Dorset, VT. Investigation revealed that Tiffany was driving north on Overlook Road when she lost control of the vehicle and drove into a snow bank. Tiffany displayed signs and indications of impairment and was screened for DUI. She was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. An evidentiary blood sample was obtained at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Tiffany was released into the custody of a sober party. Tiffany was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division, on May 17th, 2021, at 0815 hours.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Manchester Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 17th, 2021, at 0815 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.