Snowmobile Crash in Bennington

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Nicholas Masucci 603-271-3361 February 22, 2021

Bennington, NH – At approximately 6:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single-person snowmobile crash on the Corridor 6 Snowmobile trail in the town of Bennington. Two nearby Conservation Officers and other rescuers responded to the scene. The operator of the snowmobile was identified as 22-year-old Taylor Beck of Hillsborough, New Hampshire. As a result of the crash, Beck sustained serious bodily injuries that likely could have been fatal if she had not been wearing a helmet. A single Conservation Officer, Antrim EMS and Police Department, Bennington EMS and Police Department had to carry Beck off of the trail to a nearby awaiting ambulance where she was then transported to Monadnock Community Hospital for further evaluation.

It was determined that Beck was an inexperienced rider who failed to avoid an uneven section of the trail and fell off of the snowmobile striking a tree. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind everyone to ride within their limits and to always wear proper safety equipment.