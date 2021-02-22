Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Snowmobile Rolls on Lake Winnipesaukee

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski CO Joseph Canfield 603-744-5470 February 22, 2021

Alton, NH – On Friday, February 19, 2021, at 3:51 p.m., Alton Fire-Rescue, Gilford Fire-Rescue, Alton Police Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a snowmobile accident on Lake Winnipesaukee near Echo Point in Alton.

Anthony Silvestri, 49, of Milton, NH, was northbound on Alton Bay when he struck a pile of hard snow in near white-out conditions resulting in his snowmobile rolling end-over-end several times. Silvestri sustained serious injuries and was transported to Portsmouth Hospital for treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds riders that frozen bodies of water present many hazards in addition to thin ice, including pressure ridges, snowbanks, navigational buoys, docks, and snow-covered rocks. Visibility can be substantially reduced during snowfall, sun glare, and nightfall; and it is recommended to reduce speed to substantially minimize these risks.

No further information available at this time.

Snowmobile Rolls on Lake Winnipesaukee

